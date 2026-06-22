The existence of a Police and Crime Commissioner and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) has unfortunately been politically controversial.
But I have, and continue to, firmly believe in our role and the real value we bring, particularly for victims of crime. And I don’t just say that because it’s my job, I say that because of my experiences.
Policing in the UK has always been built on a simple but powerful idea: policing by consent. That means the police do not just rely on powers, but on the trust and confidence of the communities they serve.
For that to work, you, the people, must feel reassured that policing is fair, ethical and acting in everyone’s best interests.
One of the roles of the OPCC is to set the priorities for policing in Gloucestershire. That is why I have made it feature so strongly in my Police and Crime Prevention Plan. A big part of that is making sure your voice is heard.
Our role is to represent the public. We work to ensure that the views, experiences and concerns of residents are clearly understood and reflected in how policing is delivered locally. The reality is that we cannot do this effectively without your input.
That is why we have a survey live all year, asking you to share your thoughts, views and experiences of policing in our county.
I see firsthand how policing is also changing. Demand is high, with significant pressure on control rooms and frontline officers.
Crime is becoming more complex, with offenders exploiting people in increasingly sophisticated ways, both in person and online. This makes understanding your experiences more important than ever.
How you have been treated by the police, whether positive or negative, matters. Your experiences help highlight what is working well and where improvements are needed. That insight directly shapes how policing and wider community safety services are developed.
Our Trust and Confidence Survey, created and delivered in partnership with Gloucestershire Constabulary, is designed to give a continuous, detailed picture of how people feel about policing, crime and safety.
We have already received close to 2,000 responses, but we know this does not yet fully represent all communities across Gloucestershire.
To make sure the findings truly reflect our county, we need more people to take part and share the survey with others.
The feedback we receive will not just sit on a shelf. It will directly inform operational policing and wider work with partners, including councils and local organisations.
Just as importantly, it will help us show what has changed as a result of what you tell us.
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