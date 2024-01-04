Letter to the Editor: If one wanted to judge the character of Mr Venk Shenoi, one only has to read his reply to my letter on the subject of keeping Christmas during a time of violence in the place of Jesus’ birth.
To quote Mr Shenoi’s final sentence referring to the Israeli attacks on Hamas, he writes: “and if in the process innocent Palestinians get killed or injured, that is their misfortune”.
According to independent sources, the number of “innocent Palestinians” killed to date stands at around 27,000, of which 8,000 to 9,000 are children.
One medical charity also estimates that over 1000 children have had amputations, many without anaesthetic.
I regret that Mr Shenoi’s attitude to the maiming, killing and deaths of so many innocent men, women and children in this conflict, paints a rather dark and unpleasant picture of the man.
David Parry, Broadwell