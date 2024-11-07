It’s been loud at night around the Forest recently, with the Halloween and Bonfire Night celebrations.
Whilst noise can be disruptive when you’re trying to get some sleep, experts have warned that there are several other common habits that play a much more significant role.
Read more below as The Forester reports the five habits that are ruining our sleep, according to bedroom furnishing experts Bed Kingdom.
Using electronics
Using technology before bed can significantly interfere with our sleep patterns. The reason for this is the blue light emitted by screens, which reduces our production of melatonin, a hormone that plays a crucial role in regulating our sleep-wake cycle.
The presence of this light tricks the brain into thinking it's still daytime, making it difficult for us to fall asleep. Additionally, the engaging content we consume, like TikTok or YouTube, keeps our minds active for longer, further lessening our ability to fall asleep quickly.
Try to avoid using any form of electronics at least half an hour before bed and try to set time limits on your devices that will shut them down at a certain time.
Eating too late
Eating a meal too close to bedtime can negatively impact your sleep. This happens because the digestive process increases metabolic activity, leading to digestive issues and preventing your body from relaxing completely. Avoiding eating right before bed is important to ensure a healthy routine.
Meals high in fat or spice can negatively affect sleep by causing heartburn or indigestion, making sleep uncomfortable.
Napping in the evening
Napping in the afternoon or evening can also affect your nighttime sleep. When you nap earlier in the day, your brain's need for sleep may be satisfied, reducing your sleep drive at your regular bedtime. This could be problematic because if you can't sleep, you might end up using technology, which can further disrupt your sleep.
To solve this issue, try to shorten your naps and possibly take them earlier in the day or limit your naps each day until you no longer need them.
Overthinking
Overthinking is sometimes an issue we can’t control. We all have worries and stresses that can keep us up at night, whether due to work, school, or personal experiences that weigh on our minds.
When your mind is constantly racing, worrying about things you can’t change your sleep is disrupted. You may feel as though it's impossible to switch off.
To prevent this from happening, try to incorporate some relaxation techniques into your nighttime routine, such as yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises. All of which will significantly help you sleep during times of stress or unease.
Consuming caffeine or nicotine
Both caffeine and nicotine are stimulants that significantly impact sleep. Consuming caffeinated beverages like tea, coffee, or energy drinks late at night can make it difficult
for your brain to relax, leading to insomnia and disrupted sleep patterns, which can leave you with little energy for the day ahead.
Using vaping products or smoking cigarettes can have the same effect. Nicotine significantly increases heart rate, preventing relaxation and reducing sleep quality. Try to avoid caffeine or nicotine before bed to help maintain a healthy sleep pattern.
Summary
Some of the points raised may seem obvious, and some may have surprised you. However, it’s a good idea to recognise where we have bad habits and how we might overcome them.
CEO of Bed Kingdom, Ashley Hainsworth said: "Maintaining a good sleep routine is crucial, especially if you have daily responsibilities requiring a lot of energy. Avoiding all these bad habits before bed will significantly help your routine and overall sleep quality.
“Although it may seem challenging to change your habits initially, the benefits will eventually be worth it.”