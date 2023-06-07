Letter to the Editor: I read with interest the Forester May 31 page 5 news article identifying the aims, and priorities of the New Leader.
I took specific notice of the praise {Heartfelt thank you} heaped upon Cllr Tim Gwilliam (ex-Leader) and his Cabinet for the sheer amount of work and progress he had made.
The new Leader also referred to how easy it has been to make an arse of himself over the last Four years.
Given his recognition that despite the political differences he seeks the best and greatest good for the Forest I fear that his willingness to enter an unholy alliance without inviting Cllr Gwilliam to be part of the Cabinet is another example of making an arse of himself.
It is evident that despite the Labour Party declaring that they have no intention of being part of a coalition, their colleagues at the local level, together with some so-called independents had different ideas. Hence the sellout of Labour and Independent voters to secure the Greens administration of the council, and the position of District Council’s Chairperson for Labour.
I suspect that is all they will get out of it.
It will be interesting to see who the Cabinet members are at the next council meeting in July.
Roger James, Ellwood