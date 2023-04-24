Letter to the Editor: I would like to reply to Cllr Andrew Gardiner’s letter of last week, as yet again, as on many other occasion he has got things totally wrong.
Firstly, there is nothing grandiose with me introducing myself as a current Cabinet member in the letter, as the word tends to suggest pretentiousness., and it is simply a fact that I am a current Cabinet member.
To suggest it ‘is in danger of bringing the district into disrepute’ is total nonsense and fine coming from him!
There was no verbal bullying from me at all, but I really want to take Cllr Gardiner to task over his assertion that I have been responsible for many mischievous complaints filed against him.
I have never filed one complaint against him, but he has been involved in standards complaints, some of which were in fact not proven to be false as he maintains. He has been told to apologise to me by the standards Panel at least twice, and he has yet to do so!
I will not use the standards complaints procedure, as it is absolutely toothless, as can be seen by his refusal to comply.
Finally, he again brings into his comments the Northern Quarter and he must at last realise that he has lost the arguments over the NQ as the enquiry has now put forward its recommendations.
I am sure that he will conitinue to challenge the results even though it has now finally concluded that he is wrong.
Maybe I should now put in a standards complaint about his misleading comments that I have put in many standards complaints.
I await his response as there surely will be.
Bernie O’Neill, Ruspidge