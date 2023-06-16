Letter to the Editor: Lydney Grammar School opened in 1903 and closed in 1973.
Remarkably there were only three Headmasters in all that time, Mr Dixon, Mr Burch and Mr Beeley.
To mark the 50th Anniversary of the closure of the school, the Lydney Old Grammarians Association is inviting everyone to an exhibition at The Dean Academy on Saturday, August 5.
The exhibition will include as many aspects of the school’s life as possible and we are asking anyone with photographs, school magazines, programmes and any other memorabilia relating to LGS that we could loan to get in touch.
We are hoping for a good attendance at this free event which will run from 11am till 4pm.
We are offering a traditional afternoon tea for £12 a head to give everyone the opportunity to catch up with old friends and reminisce.
We are hoping that people will spread the word and come and enjoy a few hours of good memories.
The afternoon tea will be served in two sittings, the first from 12.30pm till 2pm and the second from 2.30pm till 4pm.
Tables will seat up to six and to ensure that you are sitting with your friends, block booking is advisable.
Contact Brian James by phoning him on 01594 562553 or by emailing him at [email protected] to book your places.
Jane Tovey, Lydney Old Grammarians Association