AN EXPERT has revealed some top tips for where you can spot some of the best wildlife the UK has to offer this summer.
Andrew Richards from Arbtech, an ecological & arboricultural consultancy, drafted a guide for those keen to find some unique wildlife in the coming months.
He said: “The summer season provides the perfect opportunity to step outside and spot some of the UK’s incredible and rich diversity of wildlife.
“This guide hopes to offer inspiration to explore and appreciate both local and new areas to discover nature. Connecting with our surroundings can considerably boost our mental well-being, as well as being a way to celebrate these fascinating species.
“Keeping a logbook of your wildlife findings this summer is a great way to record what you see, where it was seen and when it was spotted, making it easy to track patterns and increase your chances of finding more species.”
Butterflies
Summer is a fantastic time of year to spot butterflies, with a wide range of species gracing the UK. The peak butterfly season is considered to be from late spring to late summer.
Look out for the distinctive Comma butterfly, which has orange and brown markings, with scalloped edges to its wings.
Peacock butterflies are also easy to identify, with colourful eyespots on their wings to ward off predators.
As the name suggests, the marbled white butterfly can be recognised through its striking black and white checks and has spread from the south of England up to Yorkshire.
The best locations to go butterfly spotting are woodlands, meadows, gardens and parks, especially in sunny and calm conditions, as butterflies are cold-blooded and are most active in warmth.
To increase your chances, wear neutral colours that blend into the environment to avoid drawing attention to yourself, as well as staying still and patient when you do spot these incredible insects.
Bats
Summer is the best time to spot flying bats in the UK as they typically begin hibernating from October through to March or April, especially in the first half hour after sunset.
The UK’s most common species are the common pipistrelles who live in colonies of 1,000 or more in both urban and rural areas and can be spotted fluttering erratically while hunting for insects.
Near rivers or lakes, you may spot the Daubenton’s bat, also known as the ‘water bat’. They can be seen skimming the surface of waters to catch insects.
Noctule bats are among the largest bats in the UK, with an impressive wingspan. This tree-roosting species forages widely and often emerges before dark in the summer to catch insects.
Visit areas that are free from light pollution and woodlands and long bushy hedgerows to catch a glimpse of these, as they can move between them without much exposure. It’s also imperative to remain quiet!
Birds
The earlier sunrises and warmer temperatures of the summer make birds seem louder and livelier, which is ideal for birdwatching. Keep on the lookout in the early morning and then the late afternoon to evening when birds become more active again.
Swallows are migrating birds that signify the arrival of summer. They glide gracefully and low to the ground or in treetops, sporting a red throat, white underside and a distinctive forked tail with streamers.
Listen out for the sounds of the Stock Dove in parks, gardens, woodlands and wider countryside. These birds are blue-grey, with a pink chest and an iridescent green patch on their neck.
The blackcap is a common, grey-brown bird that can be spotted throughout the summer in woods, hedgerows and gardens. The male species have black caps, while the female and young have brown caps.
A good pair of binoculars is essential to identify the birds that you see, and you could even familiarise yourself with common bird songs and calls.
Remember to take full advantage of hides or observation points in parks and reserves to not startle birds.
The UK has some beautifully unique wildlife - hopefully this guide can help you spot them more easily!