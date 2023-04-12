Letter to the Editor: I felt that I must reply to Mr Leppington’s recent letter to you.
In it he scolds Chancellor Jeremy Hunt for his recent budget calling it “a missed oportunity,”
He then goes on to advocate the Liz Truss school of economics of unfunded tax cuts for business and industry, which crashed the economy and took us down that “road to hell,” that Mr Leppington is so concerned about, in the first place.
He also complains that inflation and interest rates are too high, well please see above Mr. Leppington.
He then complains about too much red tape for UK business but completely fails to mention that most of it came about because of Brexit, the true road to hell, which up to now has cost UK businesses over £ 450 billion and counting.
Not to mention chaos on our borders and political instability in N .Ireland.
Oh sorry, we are not supposed to mention the B word.
I am no Keir Starmer supporter but I think that even he, or our family dog could do a better job of governing us rather than Mr. Leppington’s Reform UK, judging by his deluded letter and the nauseating Mr. Tice’s used car salesman demeanour.
Reform UK will definately not be getting my vote.
P Young, Chepstow