And squash – the most boring game to play and to practice, boring practice. I played this game for 20 years. There were multi-stroke rallies where you had to manoeuvre your opponent to a remote part of the court so that you could then, with your opponent out of position, administer the coup de gras. I have watched in professional squash rallies of 100 strokes or more. To get to any decent standard it was necessary to practice on a squash court just hitting the ball up and down to oneself. Boring! I’m not surprised that 2 of the 3 squash courts in the Forest (at Five Acres, Berry Hill and at the former Brightlands School, Newnham) have been demolished. Nothing to report there.