Reading through his latest blogs, I see that Dave is handing over the reins of his weather forecasting and website to Lesley Coyle who will be carrying on the technology-free forecasting at www.indigenousUKweather.com A quick visit to that site is met with the introduction – ‘Following on from David King’s Weather Without Technology … Welcome to Indigenous UK Weather, where I will attempt to predict the weather 90–180 days ahead using established saws and sayings, proven data, and the most vital ingredient of all, nature.’