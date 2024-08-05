Bees and butterflies need very shallow water to drink from, as the surface tension of deeper water won’t hold them. They normally drink out of puddles or even boggy ground but hot weather will quickly dry up these essential water sources. Putting saucers of water, or even shallow containers of wet compost, around the garden will help but you will need to top them up regularly or they will also dry out. Putting stones or even marbles in a bowl of water will mean ‘filling up’ less often and the bees and butterflies will be able to stand on the stones or marbles to be able to drink. It makes a lovely focal point too – and is great to watch the bees and butterflies come to drink.