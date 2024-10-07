Field mushrooms used to provide a reliable haul years ago in fields (as the name suggests), lawns and even on road side verges, but it’s becoming harder to find them due to loss of natural habitat and the chemical sprays used. Field mushrooms are described as having ‘a white, sometimes discoloured grey/brown, cap which can be scaly or smooth and which start out spherical on a young mushroom and then open out flat. The cuticle often hangs down over the edge of the cap and is a good indicator of a Field Mushroom. The flesh is white, bruising slightly pink and the gills start deep pink and soon turn to dark brown with maturity.’