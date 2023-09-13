Letter to the Editor: My name is Meg and I am a red fox Labrador aged six and on most days a go for a morning walk with my owner to collect the newspaper from the Old Post Office Store in St White’s Road near Ruspidge .
On entering the store most days in the week I meet the shop owner Daphne.
Why I like her so much is the fact not only is she very friendly but also if I give her my paw treats are always given.
However, as we entered the shop a couple of weeks ago to my dismay there was a note on the window to say that Daphne and Liam have decided to close the shop after 18years of serving the public.
Served the customers they certainly have in more ways than one over the years.
They will be sadly missed not only by me but all the customers.
It as been the friendliest and most sociable shop in Cinderford.
It has been quite noticeable not only being a shop that you could purchase most things but, mainly down to Daphne, a place where people can have a good chat about most things – older people who live on their own and probably look forward to that and also children who use it to and from school.
So to finish let’s wish Daphne , Liam and their Spaniel Cooper (who I sometimes acknowledge) all the very best wishes in their retirement.
Best Wishes, Meg Sawyer.
From owners Pat and Phil Sawyer, Cinderford