Certainly, there were a few good things, for instance, the removal of the pension cap. However, how the budget actually promoted growth is difficult to see. The Energy Price Guarantee extension is a temporary fix that does nothing to hide the lack of a proper policy to guarantee our future energy security. Full expensing is a fig leaf to cover the increase in Corporation Tax from 19 to 25p. The extra money for potholes is totally inadequate to mend our broken road structure.