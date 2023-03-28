Letter to the Editor: In his weekly “on the Mark” column, Mr Harper praises the Chancellor’s Budget for Growth.
Certainly, there were a few good things, for instance, the removal of the pension cap. However, how the budget actually promoted growth is difficult to see. The Energy Price Guarantee extension is a temporary fix that does nothing to hide the lack of a proper policy to guarantee our future energy security. Full expensing is a fig leaf to cover the increase in Corporation Tax from 19 to 25p. The extra money for potholes is totally inadequate to mend our broken road structure.
Overall, the budget was a wasted opportunity. There was no ambition. No industrial policy. No plans to grow the economy by cutting personal and business taxation. Just more steady as she goes.
We remain overtaxed. Living standards continue to decline. Inflation is still rising. The government continues to spend and borrow too much. Too much red tape hinders business.
We remain on the road to hell. The only thing that the Tories can say is that it would be worse under Labour.
It is time for change. Time to make Britain great again. Time for Reform UK.
Richard Leppington, Bream