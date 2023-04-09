IN recent weeks you, like me, will have received your latest council tax bill.
And, once again, we saw significant rises which will undoubtedly cause anxiety for families right across Monmouthshire.
The rise is unsurprising, really, given the current local government funding system.
So, allow me to be clear from the outset: my criticism is not aimed at local authorities, but at the Labour-run Welsh Government because of its lack of action in addressing this funding system – one which enables vast inequalities across the 22 local authorities.
There is something fundamentally wrong with a formula that enables some councils to provide their services whilst accumulating huge levels of reserves, whilst others struggle to receive enough to provide their statutory services.
This predicament is morally wrong.
Ultimately, we have to ask ourselves when is enough, enough?
How long can our councils go on expecting the taxpayer to fund the inequalities thrown up by an out-of-date funding system?
Given we are wholly reliant upon local authorities throughout our daily lives, it’s vital that we implement a sustainable funding system.
As I said in a debate in the Welsh Parliament last week, we desperately need to find a fairer way to utilise the funding system to relieve the burden on the taxpayer – and one which respects sparsity, rurality and unit cost of delivery.
All local authorities need to receive a fair share of the funding pot and have the ability to keep council tax as low as possible for families.
At the end of the day it is families who will bear the brunt of council tax rises.
Rest assured I will continue to do all I can to raise my concerns over the unfair way Monmouthshire is treated by the Labour-run Welsh Government.
And finally, as we enter a period of reflection, I would like to wish you all a very happy Easter!