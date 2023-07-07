Last year between the end of July and the beginning of September, Network Rail closed this line for a six week period to undertake engineering operations. A Public Information Session was held at Awre Village Hall, which I attended representing Westbury-on-Severn Parish Council, which has repeatedly expressed concerns as to the safety issues surrounding Jordan Hill railway bridge, where the line crosses the A48 at Westbury. I took the opportunity of discussing these concerns with Network Rail staff present and I was later informed that Network Rail would take some action regarding the scrub growth, to improve visibility of oncoming traffic, on the embankment at this site during the closure period. September arrived and unfortunately nothing had been attempted to redress this problem.