Cheltenham printer Thomas Willey issued a copy of The Jovial Foresters between 1830 and 1861. His muddled words only approximated the early text, likely scribbled inaccurately from a singer. He shows, however, the song existed before Nash’s commercial use. The current text was published by Forest newspapers in 1925, using a version with music arranged by Cheltenham town band musician Joshua Hatton. Hatton died in 1855, so this text is earlier. “King” rhyming with “sing” is original, so the song must predate Victoria becoming queen in 1837.