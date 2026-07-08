Hare coursing, if you didn’t already know, is when criminals release dogs, typically sighthounds such as greyhounds, whippets, or crossbreeds like lurchers, to chase hares by sight rather than scent. The activity can be competitive, where dogs are judged on their ability to run, overtake, and turn a hare, rather than simply capturing it. Often these brutal activities are filmed or live streamed and people online can bet on the dogs.