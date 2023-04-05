Letter to the Editor: As the current cabinet member for the Economy (including Business support) I want to offer a response to former Conservative Councillor Venk Shenoi’s recent letter.
He suggests that he wants the Forest of Dean to be a tranquil land where people have space around them, but I would like to point out to him that not everyone in the Forest is perhaps so comfortably placed in life, as he may well be.
People do need homes, they need jobs and they need growth.
Mr. Shenoi, who, when he was a councillor with responsibility for housing and planning, was very happy to support a detailed planning application for 141 houses in Newent despite vocal concerns from residents and Newent Town Council of over-development.
“This will provide significant numbers of affordable homes for the district,” he said. at the time.
Perhaps what he really means is, any where so long as it is not in Blaisdon, which is what he really wants to protect his tranquility and space! A case of Not in My Back Yard
As Economy portfolio holder I am hugely proud of the work the council has done in recent years with start-up grants supporting new businesses, helping others through Covid and the formation, and continued growth of the Forest Economic Partnership.
We have delivered record numbers of affordable housing and are aware that more needs to be done.
Mr Shenoi was a Conservative Councillor more than a decade ago but there is no real achievement (notable or otherwise) linked to his name in the records..
He was opposed to the Cabinet structure which is perhaps an explanation of his rant against the Leadership, and surprisingly other Councillors!
Perhaps his letter is a signal of his intent to become a Councillor again, in order to put right all that he sees wrong in the district Council?
Incidentally, it was his own Conservative Party which pushed for, and set up Publica, which we have been instrumental in making work, and I really do take exception to his slur against Publica staff with whom we have an excellent working relationship....which they consistently tell us.
So, we wish Mr Shenoi well in his apparently tranquil land, and hope he enjoys and remains in his space and from what people who recall him tell us, wish him similar fortune in the upcoming election, as he wished us.
Cllr Bernie O’Neill, Forest of Dean District Council, Progressive Independents, Ruspidge