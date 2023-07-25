I had a good chat with Marianna Fisher on Friday afternoon, coordinator of Monmouthshire Sustainable Food Partnership, and it got me thinking about how we promote healthy eating. The Welsh Labour Government seems to have a view that we should be using a stick to beat people and penalise them for choosing quick and cheap lunch options such as meal deals. Personally, I think a carrot approach should be better education and thinking about whether, as a society, we do enough to teach people how to cook. I fully understand the importance of trying to tackle obesity and support public health.