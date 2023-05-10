Letter to the Editor: I recently discovered that the reason only the largest potholes in roads are filled is due to Tory County Council policy.
Our lane is in a dreadful state, yet when I report it, they come and fill the largest few holes, resulting in them coming a couple of months later and getting a badgering from me.
The reason they don’t do a proper job is because of above mentioned Tory County Council policy.
Until the policy gets changed my car will continue to get a battering every day.
Could you write to the County Council, asking them to review their road repair policy?
Andy Wright, Drybrook