Letter to the Editor: For one who has long term questioned formulas and algorithms outweighing local knowledge, circumstances and common- sense, it is welcome that the Government is working towards quashing nationally set housebuilding targets being mandatory.
One can now hope that this reverberates down to the Forest of Dean, where certainly for at least the last 15 years, notwithstanding, the “ cultural” difficulties, building houses at all costs without proper challenge, flexibility and certainly without necessary infrastructure regard has been the norm.
Right homes, in the right places, with the right infrastructure needs to be the future norm, local knowledge respected and Local Plans modified accordingly.
Cllr Alan Preest, Lydney.