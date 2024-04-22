The mild winter has also meant that the bluebells are blooming early and the breathtaking blue carpets are already in evidence in many areas. And tulips are also providing the most striking colour in gardens. I think – much like my taste buds – my gardening preferences have changed a lot over the years. I never used to have much time for tulips and thought they were a bit pretentious and short-lived but now I absolutely adore them – and all the fancy ones too. They provide so much impact and are just not afraid to ‘be bold’. Even the more subdued colours demand attention. There are a huge range of colours, sizes, varieties and flowering times to choose from, ensuring that there are tulips suitable for everyone and every garden. Planted in drifts, in grass or jam-packed into pots, they are just spectacular at this time of year and I am definitely converted.