This custom, a form of wassailing, is part of a pagan tradition and the first written record of it dates back to 1800, in a book by J. Evans, titled A Tour through part of North Wales. Although the book focused on North Wales, the chapter in which the Mari Lwyd is mentioned, deals with the customs and language of Wales in general terms and does not suggest that the tradition was performed in that part of Wales. It is best known for its practice in Glamorgan and Old Monmouthshire, particularly during the mid-nineteenth century. It is significant that a Mari Lwyd is on show every Christmas at St Fagans National Museum, Cardiff.