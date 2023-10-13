I AM appalled by the despicable acts of terror on Israeli citizens.
Nothing can ever justify slaughtering innocent people at a music festival and cruelly taking families hostage in the way militant terrorist group Hamas has.
On Monday evening I attended Cardiff United Synagogue and assured the Jewish community of the UK Government’s steadfast support as Israel defends itself.
I was disappointed to see the Temple of Peace in Cardiff is due to host a conference alongside Amnesty International and the Palestine Solidarity Group to discuss what they call “apartheid” in Israel.
Neither of these organisations have unequivocally condemned the dreadful atrocities being committed by Hamas and I hope the speakers, who appear to currently include a Labour MP, will consider pulling out.
Better still, Amnesty International should cancel the event completely out of respect to those who have been kidnapped and murdered.
OPPOSITION to the Welsh Labour Government’s 20mph speed limit is growing daily. A petition against this barmy regulation has now surpassed 460,000 names.
It means more people have signed the record-breaking petition than the number of constituency votes First Minister Mark Drakeford’s party received at the Senedd elections in 2021.
Even Labour’s own analysis has warned its controversial policy will hit the economy by £4.5 billion!
I support lower speed limits in built up areas, especially outside schools and hospitals, but the way this blanket change has been introduced is causing confusion – not just locally but across the whole of Wales.
I was pleased to see an ad van travelling around South Wales over the weekend and would urge residents to have their say on a national survey launched by the Welsh Conservatives to better understand the impact of the 20mph law. You can find the survey here: www.conservatives.wales/campaigns
MONMOUTH Male Voice Choir certainly know how to surprise their audience!
Honing in on their love of a flash mob, the choir delivered an epic version of ‘You Raise Me Up’ to open Saturday’s annual gala concert at St Mary’s Priory Church.
Deputy conductor Allan Waters started signing alone while the choir waited outside, before echoing into the church and slowly making their way to the front.
What a goosebumps moment! You can’t help but be thrilled by the power and quality of this 50+ ensemble and it was, once again, a fantastic performance.
We were also treated to the vocal prowess of all-ladies choir Allegra from Newport.
My congratulations and thanks to everyone involved for a truly wonderful evening.