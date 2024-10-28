Investment in the NHS is going to form a major part of Labour’s first Budget. As I am writing this, I am anticipating its contents and I know that this is a critical moment for our country. This Budget is an opportunity to escape the cycle of high taxes and low growth that has hindered us for too long, I am reassured that the Government is ready to make the difficult choices needed to build a more stable and prosperous economy. We will improve living standards, put more money in people’s pockets, create quality jobs nationwide, invest in public services and build the homes our country urgently needs.