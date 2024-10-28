I have recently had the honour of attending various local organisations, delivering my maiden speech, and visiting Downing Street.
During my maiden speech on 14 October, I recognised my predecessors, expressing gratitude to Mark Harper for his 19 years of service and to Diana Organ, our most recent Labour MP. I highlighted the unique beauty of the Forest of Dean, showcasing our stunning landscapes that have appeared in popular films and TV shows, including Doctor Who and Star Wars.
I addressed key local issues, such as inadequate public transport and the need for a mental health and wellbeing centre at the former Dilke Memorial Hospital site. Drawing from my background in education, I emphasised the importance of improving our local school facilities, affirming that our children deserve inspiring and safe learning environments.
I concluded by voicing my constituents’ concerns, particularly regarding environmental issues affecting the Wye and Severn rivers. I take pride in serving the people of the Forest of Dean and pledged to advocate for our community’s needs with dedication and integrity.
My schedule has been busy with various engagements. In Parliament, I attended the Miscarriage of Justice All Party Parliamentary Group to discuss legal reforms and participated in a Kinship Reception to support our local kinship carers. I also attended the Midlands Air Ambulance reception, where I learned about the helicopter services provided in the Forest. I have also met with the Independent Pharmacies Association to discuss our healthcare needs.
I have been involved in legislative matters, voting on the Employment Right’s Bill and the second draft of the Misuse of Drugs Act. I was selected as a member of the Terrorism Bill Committee, which will allow me to contribute to legislation aimed at ensuring certain premises and events are better prepared and ready to respond to a terrorist attack.
In the constituency, I met with Gloucestershire Constabulary to address issues on behalf of constituents and stay informed on their efforts to keep us safe. I met with Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Nelson for an update on the Chief Constable situation and was reassured by the appointment of a new interim Chief Constable, Maggie Blyth.
I met with local stakeholders to discuss progress on community projects, including Hartpury College and Five Acres, as part of the Levelling Up Programme Board.
I attended the Gloucestershire Young Farmers annual meeting and was inspired by their hard work and dedication to our rural community. I also agreed to visit a farm in the coming weeks! We must get the balance right between the livelihoods of farmers, the price of food and the enhancement of our countryside.
Last week, Wes Streeting, Health Secretary, launched a public engagement exercise for the government’s ten-year Health Plan, aimed at making our NHS fit for the future. This is the largest consultation in NHS history, inviting patients, NHS workers, and health experts to share their experiences and ideas through the ‘Change NHS’ online platform. The plan, to be published in spring 2025, will focus on three major shifts in healthcare: moving from hospital to community care, transitioning from analogue to digital services, and shifting from sickness to prevention. If you would like to fill out the exercise open https://change.nhs.uk/en-GB/projects/start-here.
On local health matters, I had a productive meeting with South Western Ambulance Charity about enhancing access to defibrillators in the Forest of Dean.
Investment in the NHS is going to form a major part of Labour’s first Budget. As I am writing this, I am anticipating its contents and I know that this is a critical moment for our country. This Budget is an opportunity to escape the cycle of high taxes and low growth that has hindered us for too long, I am reassured that the Government is ready to make the difficult choices needed to build a more stable and prosperous economy. We will improve living standards, put more money in people’s pockets, create quality jobs nationwide, invest in public services and build the homes our country urgently needs.
As I continue to represent the local community, I encourage you to share any concerns or ideas you may have. For further information or to get in touch, please contact me at [email protected].