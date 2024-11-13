I wanted to take a moment to reflect on the solemn significance of the past few weeks of remembrance and the ongoing strength of our community here in the Forest of Dean.
The acts of remembrance began for me last week at the Garden of Remembrance in Parliament. This special space honours the contributions of those from across the UK, the Commonwealth, British Overseas Territories, and the Crown Dependencies. Each of the 650 constituencies are represented by a Remembrance stake, symbolising the sacrifices made by so many.
As part of the events at the Garden of Remembrance, MPs are invited to place a cross in the garden to remember the brave men and women from our constituencies who gave so much for the freedoms and security we enjoy today. It was poignant for me to place a cross on behalf of the Forest of Dean and reflect on the courage and selflessness of those who served.
I was also honoured to take part in the Cinderford Remembrance Day service on Sunday, where I had the privilege of laying a wreath on behalf of my constituents. I was proud to hear from friends, community organisations and constituents about the various remembrance events held across our towns and villages. It is clear that the sacrifices of previous generations will never be forgotten, and their memory continues to unite and inspire us all.
Thank you to everyone who helped organise the events, including the Royal British Legion, the events ran smoothly and allowed many people to take part. The Forest of Dean is proud of its strong community spirit, and these moments of remembrance bring us closer together.
Over the past few weeks, I have made it a priority to attend as many local events as possible, whether it is supporting community initiatives or simply getting to know what is happening across our towns and villages. From local school visits to attending meetings, to speaking with constituents on the doorstep, I am always eager to hear your concerns and ideas for how I can represent the area.
As always, I am here to listen, help, and work on your behalf. If there is anything you would like to discuss, please do not hesitate to get in touch with me by email at [email protected]. I am active on social media, so do follow my Facebook page, Matt Bishop MP, for regular updates on my work in the constituency.