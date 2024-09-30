Forecast: A rash of showers across the region. Fair temperatures. Breezy.
Thursday Dry, sunny spells. Day 15C/59FNight 7C/45F in Foy. Light/V
Friday Largely dry. Day 16C/61FNight 9C/48F in Hardwicke. Light S
Saturday Showers. Day 15C/59FNight 11C/52Fin Staunton. Mod SW
Sunday Showers. Day 15C/59FNight 11C/52Fin Cinderford. Mod SW
Monday Showers.Day 14C/57FNight 8C/46Fin Ballingham. Mod SW
Tuesday Showers. Day 12C/54FNight 7C/45Fin Clements End. Light/V
Wednesday Largely dry. Day 12C/54FNight 6C/43Fin Lydbrook.
Light/VOutlook: Unsettled; cool.Sunrise: 7.17 a.m. Sunset: 6.44 p.m.Moonrise: 7.58 a.m. Moonset: 6.52 p.m.