Letter to the Editor: I refer to letter from Bernie O’Neill which appears more like an election shot against me rather than any serious attempt to discuss housing.
Where I live is of no concern of Cllr O’Neill or a factor in the discussion.
Whilst I do not recollect the specific housing development in Newent that Cllr O’Neill refers to, as a matter of principle and as Cabinet Member/Chair of the Planning Committee I did not support or oppose any planning application, leaving it to the Planning Officers to detail and Members of the Planning Committee to discuss and decide on merit of each application.
I am sure Cllr O’Neill appreciates that it is not acceptable for Cabinet Members or Chairs of the Planning Committee to actively take sides in planning decisions.
My comments in my earlier letter regarding the unacceptability of the 4,000 or 7,000 houses still stands – the numbers are many more than necessary to meet the needs of the Forest of Dean and would turn Parishes such as Huntley/Churcham or Longhope into dormitory towns destroying the calm and tranquil nature of these parishes.
Perhaps Cllr O’Neill should visit parishes such as Huntley and Churcham to get first hand views of residents on the subject and also make better estimates of future needs?
There are ex-industrial sites in many parts of the Forest of Dean which should be considered for clean-up and building to meet the small growth of local need.
These locations also have the necessary infrastructure to support additional numbers.
It is natural for commercial developers to seek greenfield sites to profit from and it is for the council to find ways to restrict expansion into the green and tranquil parts of the Forest of Dean.
Natural population growth in the Forest of Dean is small and large-scale housing development will only attract people to come from other parts of the country.
Economic activity in the Forest of Dean is in any case insufficient to support a large population which will result in new developments becoming dormitory towns.
It is that simple.
I wish Cllr O’Neill well in the May election, however throwing mud at other candidates does not win elections
Venk Shenoi, Blaisdon.