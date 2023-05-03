Letter to the Editor: With the plethora of leaflets being thrust through our letterboxes at this time, it is interesting to note those that speak to fear and those that promote hope, those that deceive and those that promise the earth but deliver nothing.
In the battle of claims and counter claims, truth is the first casualty. It is a wise (and dare I say rare), rational elector who reads each piece of literature, fact checks and then asks questions of the candidates before choosing whom to vote for as their district councillor.
With the need for photo ID at polling stations, there is a good chance voter turnout will plumb the lowest percentages as the refrain “Oh I can’t be bothered with all that” rings out on the doorstep. May we get the councillors we deserve. And may we one day look at how we promote greater democratic representation and make votes matter enough to encourage greater participation in our electoral process.
Chris McFarling, candidate, St Briavels