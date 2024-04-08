Forecast. A fair amount of dry weather around. Freshening wind. Thursday Largely dry. Day 17C/63F Night 10C/50F in Cinderford. Light SW Friday Dry, sunny spells. Day 17C/63F Night 10C/50F in Stroat. Mod SW Saturday Dry, sunny spells. Day 15C/59F Night 9C/48F in Bulley. Mod SW Sunday Showers. Day 12C/57F Night 6C/43F in Perrystone Hill. Mod W Monday Largely dry. Day 12C/54F Night 4C/39F in Mitcheldean. Mod NW Tuesday Largely dry. Day 14C/57F Night 5C/41F in Hardwicke. Light NW Wednesday Largely dry. Day 14C/57F Night 6C/43F in Staunton. Light SW Outlook: Largely dry; similar temperatures. Pollen Count: Mod UV: Low/Mod Sunrise: 6.23 a.m. Sunset: 8.04 p.m. Moonrise: 7.17 a.m. Moonset: 12.31 a.m.