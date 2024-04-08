Forecast.   A fair amount of dry weather around.  Freshening wind. Thursday  Largely dry.  Day 17C/63F Night 10C/50F in Cinderford.  Light SW Friday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 17C/63F Night 10C/50F in Stroat.  Mod SW Saturday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 15C/59F Night 9C/48F in Bulley.  Mod SW Sunday  Showers.  Day 12C/57F Night 6C/43F in Perrystone Hill.  Mod W Monday  Largely dry.  Day 12C/54F Night 4C/39F in Mitcheldean.  Mod NW Tuesday  Largely dry.  Day 14C/57F Night 5C/41F in Hardwicke.  Light NW Wednesday  Largely dry.  Day 14C/57F Night 6C/43F in Staunton.  Light SW Outlook:  Largely dry; similar temperatures. Pollen Count:  Mod UV:  Low/Mod Sunrise: 6.23 a.m.  Sunset: 8.04 p.m. Moonrise: 7.17 a.m.  Moonset:  12.31 a.m.