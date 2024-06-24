Forecast:  Some showers around but mostly dry.  Feeling warm.  Light winds. Thursday  Largely dry. Day 22C/72F Night 15C/59F in Ballingham. Light SW Friday  Largely dry. Day 21C/70F Night 14C/57F in Mitcheldean. Light  W Saturday  Scattered showers. Day 18C/64F Night 12C/54F in Lea. Light NW Sunday  Scattered showers. Day 18C/64F Night 11C/54F in Stroat. Light NW Monday  Largely dry. Day 19C/66F Night 10C/50F in Hardwicke. Light SW  Tuesday  Largely dry. Day 18C/64F Night 11C/52F in Much Marcle. Light W  Wednesday  Largely dry. Day 19C/66F Night 11C/52F in Cannop. Light NW Outlook:  Unsettled; similar temperatures. Pollen Count:  V High  UV:  Mod/High Sunrise:  4.55 a.m.  Sunset:  9.35 p.m. Moonrise: 12.35 a.m.  Moonset: 11.25 a.m.