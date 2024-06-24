Forecast: Some showers around but mostly dry. Feeling warm. Light winds. Thursday Largely dry. Day 22C/72F Night 15C/59F in Ballingham. Light SW Friday Largely dry. Day 21C/70F Night 14C/57F in Mitcheldean. Light W Saturday Scattered showers. Day 18C/64F Night 12C/54F in Lea. Light NW Sunday Scattered showers. Day 18C/64F Night 11C/54F in Stroat. Light NW Monday Largely dry. Day 19C/66F Night 10C/50F in Hardwicke. Light SW Tuesday Largely dry. Day 18C/64F Night 11C/52F in Much Marcle. Light W Wednesday Largely dry. Day 19C/66F Night 11C/52F in Cannop. Light NW Outlook: Unsettled; similar temperatures. Pollen Count: V High UV: Mod/High Sunrise: 4.55 a.m. Sunset: 9.35 p.m. Moonrise: 12.35 a.m. Moonset: 11.25 a.m.