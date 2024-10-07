Forecast: Fairly dry for the most part. Some chilly nights.Thursday Showers. Day 11C/52FNight 6C/43Fin Walford. Light NFriday Dry, sunny spells. Day 10C/50FNight 2C/36F in Foy. Light NWSaturday Largely dry. Day 11C/52FNight 3C/37Fin Stroat. Light WSunday Largely dry. Day 12C/54FNight 6C/43Fin Awre. Light SWMonday Largely dry.Day 13C/55FNight 6C/43Fin Newent. Light STuesday Drizzle. Day 15C/59FNight 9C/48Fin Cinderford. Light SWednesday Showers. Day 15C/59FNight 10C/50Fin Lea. Mod SWOutlook: Unsettled; mid teen temperatures.Sunrise: 7.29 a.m. Sunset: 6.28 p.m.Moonrise: 3.54 p.m. Moonset: 10.35 p.m.
Weather for the week ahead where you are with Jonathan Powell
By Contributed
Wednesday 9th October 2024 5:01 am
Wellies at the ready! (Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay) (Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay)
