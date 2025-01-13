Forecast. Largely dry for much of the time. Fairly mild by day. Mist/Fog. Thursday Dry, sunny spells. Day 7C/45F Night 2C/36F in Lea. Light SWFriday Dry, sunny spells. Day 7C/45F Night 4C/39F in Staunton. Light SWSaturday Dry, cloudy. Day 7C/45F Night 4C/39F in Hardwicke. Mod SSunday Largely dry. Day 8C/46F Night 3C/37F in Ballingham. Light SWMonday Largely dry. Day 8C/46F Night 5C/41F in Clements End. Light SETuesday Dry, sunny spells. Day 7C/45F Night 4C/39F in Newent. Light SWednesday Largely dry. Day 8C/46F Night 4C/39F in Woodcroft. Mod SOutlook: Unsettled; Temperature range 7C to 11C.Risk of Snow: 0%Sunrise: 8.12 a.m. Sunset: 4.32 p.m.Moonrise: 7.36 p.m. Moonset: 9.59 a.m.