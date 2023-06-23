A SUPERB all-round display from Peter Keay helped Monmouth 1st XI to an emphatic nine-wicket home win against struggling Lisvane Thirds in the South-East Wales League Division 7.
The Scotsman snapped up 3-27 from eight overs and then cracked an unbeaten 61 as Monmouth, sponsored by Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, stormed to their fourth victory of the campaign.
Keay, David Teague (3-17 from eight overs), skipper Gareth Jones (1-4) and Muzammil Khan (1-20) all took wickets as mid-table Monmouth restricted the bottom club to 117-8 from 40 overs in last Saturday’s clash.
Former 1st XI captain Adam Roberts (0-15 from eight overs), Sam Brennan (0-14 from four) and Kit Skailes (0-17 from six) also bowled very well for Monmouth in hot conditions at the Sports Ground.
Wicketkeeper Gideon Jones (20) and opener Vipin Chauhan (18) were the leading run-scorers for the Cardiff club, while wicketkeeper Will Hickmott, Jake Teague, Keay and Skailes all held sharp catches for Monmouth.
In reply, Keay, who struck nine boundaries, and Ian Morgan (23) put Monmouth in the driving seat with an opening stand of 69 in 17 overs.
Keay deservedly reached his excellent half-century and Gareth Jones hit a quick-fire 14 not out as Monmouth raced to 118-1 in the 24th over.
The season has now reached the half-way mark and, this Saturday, Monmouth make the tough trip to face St Fagans Thirds, who thrashed leaders Bay Dragons last weekend.
Meanwhile, outstanding contributions from Kieran Shaw and Matthew Williams inspired Monmouth 2nds to a thrilling two-wicket win in a low-scoring derby away to Chepstow 3rds in Division 12 East.
Monmouth were delighted to welcome back all-rounder Jon Despontin, who chipped in with 15 vital runsb.
Shaw bagged 4-22 from eight overs as Monmouth Seconds, sponsored by Latorre Consultancy, bowled Chepstow out for 138 in the 37th over at Francis Field in Tutshill.
Jared Janes (2-15), Duncan Delreeve (2-27 from eight overs), Nick Robinson (1-19 from eight), and Tony Brennan (1-40) all picked up wickets for Monmouth.
Max Parry (50) batted well for Chepstow, while Rajendra Chitnis (23) and Amit Kriplani (17) also chipped in, while wicketkeeper Barry Jones (2), Delreeve and captain Neil Saunders took catches for Monmouth.
After the interval, opener Williams (59) put Monmouth in a strong position with a fine innings and was backed up by Barry Jones (17) and Despontin.
Despite the efforts of Chepstow bowlers Harry Harkins (3-18), Kriplani (2-30) and Oliver Sapsford (2-36), Robinson (10 not out) kept calm to guide Monmouth to 139-8 in the 30th over.
Monmouth Seconds are third in the table after their fourth win and welcome old friends Llanarth Seconds to the Sports Ground this Saturday (12.30pm).
Lauren Maguire bagged two wickets and Craig Cook top-scored with 19 in Monmouth Thirds’ heavy 231-run home defeat against table-topping Friends Union Seconds in Division 13 East.
Jojo Jose (79) and Thillai Sivaramkrishnan (78) shared an opening stand of 145 as the outstanding Cardiff-based visitors made 293-4 from 40 overs at Chippenham Fields.
Ashish Gadhia (55) also weighed in for the leaders, while Maguire (2-59), Sam Uttley (1-57) and Ben McCluskey (1-59) chipped in with wickets and stand-in skipper Joe Atkinson took a catch.
In reply, only Cook reached double figures against a strong Union bowling attack led by Sivarmakrishnan Thillaipandian (5-27) and Monmouth, sponsored by Gwalia Consulting Ltd, were dismissed for 62 in the 25th over.
This Saturday, Monmouth Thirds are scheduled to travel to Malpas Thirds (12.30pm).
Outdoor senior training continues on Thursdays from 5.30pm at the Sports Ground and to sign-up for junior, senior or women’s cricket, please contact chairman, Dave Walters, by emailing [email protected]