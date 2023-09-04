WRU East One
The first league game of the season away at Senghenydd began on a sombre note despite the glorious sunshine, with a minute’s silence in memory of three former local players who had passed away during the closed season, reports PETE WALTERS.
The first half though was much more uplifting, with both sides setting off with great enthusiasm, even though Monmouth initially looked the more nervous if early missed tackles were anything to go by.
The hosts were first to take the lead with three points three minutes in following a succession of winning rucks near the opposition line.
But the visitors quickly responded through the boot of full back Harry Johnson to level the scores before play continued with both sides trying to move the ball at speed towards their wings on both sides of the field.
Monmouth crept ahead with another powerful penalty from Johnson, but not to be outdone, the home team pressurised the line and despite seeming to be held up in a maul, belatedly found some further impetus to fall over the line to gain a 10-6 lead.
Monmouth responded with a high and deep kick off which brought a knock-on from the catcher, before the ball was moved right and a ‘no arms‘ tackle brought a penalty without further sanction.
But a visitors’ handling error saw Senghenydd break down the left flank and, helped by a woeful missed tackle, their left wing ran in a try untouched to make it 15-6.
Soon another penalised high tackle took play downfield towards the right corner, but at the ruck a Monmouth forward was penalised for going into the maul on the side.
An alert host player took the penalty quickly and broke upfield, and his pace and long kick ahead outstripped the defence, giving them a 22-6 lead at the break; a result of them taking their chances rather than any significant superiority.
The packs were well matched and most of Monmouth’s line-outs were excellent thanks largely to 2nd row Logan Woskett’s agility and the height and stability from his lifters,.
But although Monmouth were good at shipping the ball across field and at speed, as were Senghenydd, penetration had not been whilst the hosts found gaps they could exploit.
Neutral observers would have been impressed by the toing and froing of the game with deep kicks from both sides exchanging territory but even though Monmouth occasionally supported moves well there was little incisiveness on display.
Left wing Harvey Thomas left the field injured near the end of the third quarter and his replacement was almost immediately beaten by a wicked bounce from an attacking chip kick to see the score grow to 29-6.
Some individuals, not least the diminutive fly-half Dan White, tackled their socks off ensuring some spirit was maintained in the team when their heads could well have fallen.
And a solo run along the left wing brought a corner-flagging tackle in the left corner which was high resulting in a yellow carded penalty try and a slight narrowing of the gap to 29-13.
The deficit of 16 points was a big mountain to climb even when it was local players going down with cramp.
Monmouth battered away but there was some sparkle missing despite an encouraging pre-season warm up. Did they overdo it one asks? Certainly they have several key players injured.
Excitement continued with a quick penalty and try being reversed by the referee after protests from the Monmouth players that it had not been executed fairly. The tap was not completed and there was obstruction of potential tacklers.
Justice done, but apart from a strong cameo from substitute Tom Green with his carrying and a particularly effective tackle, flurries of attacks well defended by Senghenydd were frustrated by a choice of wrong option or handling error.
A week therefore to take stock and hopefully mend a few physical and psychological wounds before this coming Saturday’s (September 9) scheduled home fixture against Talywain (ko 2.30p.m.).
In the meantime readers may wish to note that the opening game in the upcoming World Cup between France and New Zealand will be showing this Friday, September 8.