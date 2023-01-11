MONMOUTH Cricket Club’s reformed 1st XI will be competing in Division 7 of the South-East Wales League this summer.
Gareth Jones’ side will be lining up in a strong section in 2023 that includes Undy & Magor 1st XI, Bay Dragons 1st XI and Newbridge 2nds.
Monmouth, sponsored by Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, are delighted to be resurrecting their flagship team after a difficult first half of 2022.
In July, Monmouth took the difficult decision to withdraw the 1st team from Division 2 for safety reasons, due to the loss of established players.
Jones will be backed up by vice-captain Ian Morgan as Monmouth 1st XI look to re-establish themselves using a healthy blend of youth and experience.
Neil Saunders’ Monmouth 2nds have been accepted into Division 12 East. The skipper will be supported by vice-captain Nick Robinson as they can look forward to derby matches against neighbouring Llanarth 2nds, Chepstow 3rds and Abergavenny 4ths.
Monmouth 3rds, skippered by Chris Powles, with support from deputy Joe Atkinson, will be playing in Division 13 East against the likes of Glangrwyney 2nds, Ponthir 3rds and Malpas 3rds.
“We would like to thank the league for their continued support and for engaging with us during the autumn when we notified them of our intentions to field three teams in 2023,” said chairman Dave Walters.
“We are very pleased our teams have been placed into Division 7, Division 12 East and Division 13 East and we are working very hard to create a positive and healthy club culture, from junior to senior level.”
Meanwhile, Monmouth’s indoor training has started with a flourish, with a club-record 40 senior players at the first and second sessions.
Junior training has also been a big hit with 14 young players attending the first session and then 19 the second.
First team captain Gareth Jones, the new Head of Player Development, has created an exciting 12-week structured training programme for senior and junior players that includes fielding, catching and batting drills, and nets.
“We are putting a big focus on helping women and men, girls and boys to develop their game and be the best cricketers that they can be,” said Jones.
“The attendance levels at our first two indoor sessions have been incredible and we would welcome other people from the town to come along and have some fun.”
The indoor sessions are taking place in the Sports Hall at Monmouth Comprehensive School every Sunday, from 10am to 12.25pm for seniors; and from 12.30pm to 2.30pm for juniors in school Years 4 to 7.
League placings for 2023 season:
Division 7: MONMOUTH 1ST XI, Undy & Magor 1st XI, Vale Seconds, Lisvane Thirds, Newbridge Seconds, St Fagans Thirds, Bay Dragons 1st XI, Penarth Thirds, Dinas Powys Seconds, Whitchurch Heath Thirds.
Division 12 East: MONMOUTH 2NDS, Crumlin Seconds, Sudbrook Thirds, Llanarth Seconds, Lisvane Fifths, Abercarn Seconds, Chepstow Thirds, Abergavenny Fourths, Friends Union, Blackwood Town Thirds.
Division 13 East: MONMOUTH 3RDS, Pontymister & Crosskeys Thirds, Glangrwyney Seconds, Ponthir Thirds, Abertillery Town Seconds, Malpas Thirds, Rogerstone Welfare Thirds, Croesyceiliog Fourths, Friends Union Seconds, Blaina Seconds.