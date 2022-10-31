A big night of darts at Forest of Dean league finals
The Oaklands performed superbly to win the team knock-out. Left to right are Andy Morse (captain), Les Jackson, Roger Scrivens, Tony Donnelley, Taylor Morgan, Gary Rowles, Dave Russell and Clint Keyse (missing from the picture is Steve Handley)
THE Forest of Dean Thursday night dart league finals night was held at Broadwell community club with great skill on show.
The on stage activities started with the three-a-side final between FTC – Bream Sports Club – and the New Inn, Shortstanding.
Sam Brough, Harry Williams and Bryn Richards, of FTC beat the New Inn’s Andy Pool, Jon Donaghey and Ralph Richards 3-1.
There were some amazing arrows in the team knock-out between the Oaklands, Cinderford and the New Inn, Shortstanding.
The final went to the Oaklands 5-4 and included four 180s and three finishes of a ton-plus.
The pairs’ knockout final was an all Oaklands affair with Andy Morse and Dave Russell takin on Taylor Morgan and Roger Scrivens.
All five games were needed to sort the winners and there were some fabulous darts with were Taylor and Roger taking the honours.
The final event of the evening was the singles’ knock-out tand was fought out by two of best and well-known players in the Forest.
Again there were some great scores throughout the five games with winner Andy Morse taking the last game with a 142 finish.
Andy also vice chairman of the league finished the evening presenting the trophies to all the finalists.
A spokesman for the league said: “The evening was compared by Colin Lee and scored by Rob Kehoe both doing a great job for which we are very grateful.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.