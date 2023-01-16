ALL the members of Cinderford Tae Kwon-Do club and Cinderford Tigers passed a recent grading.
The colour belt grading test was held at Monmouth on Saturday January 7 and 14 members of the Cinderford club attended.
Instructor Mr Ken Penman said: “Once again, we’re pleased to announce we had a 100 per cent pass rate, with five students achieving amazing A passes, and another six achieving brilliant plus passes.
“This was the first time Cinderford Tigers attended a TAGB (Tae Kwon-Do Association of Great Britain) grading and all of them performed extremely well.
“Special mentions to Andrew Green, and Tigers John Watkins and Logan Ho, all of whom received A passes from World Master Gianni Peros in their first gradings.
“Huge congratulations to Amna-Rose Abdalla who has now achieved a hat-trick of A passes in the three gradings she’s taken, and also to Jason Kent who was awarded his fourth A pass out of four gradings!
“There are now spaces at our Beginners (age four to adult) and Tigers lessons (age four to nine).
“Tae Kwon-Do builds confidence, focus and concentration, balance and coordination, and respect, boosts self-esteem and mental health, as well as improving fitness and teaching self-defence.
“We also teach stamina, sensory perception and reactions, while incorporating courtesy, perseverance and positivity.”
Pictured following the colour grading areJason Kent (A), Mya Watkins (Plus Pass), Dexter Kent (Plus Pass), Trevor Cooper, Finley Henschker, Tehya-Rose Bullen (Plus Pass), Andrew Green (A), Amna-Rose Abdalla (A), Willow Richards (Plus Pass), Wyatt Perkins (Plus Pass), John Watkins (A) and Logan Ho (A).
Also successful, but not in the picture were Sophie Green (Plus Pass) and Grace Watkins.
The club also recently held its own awards ceremony.
The winners were: Paul Griffin (Adult Student of the Year), Kate Wheatley (Most Improved Adult Student), Jason Kent (Most Promising Adult Student), John Watkins (Cheekiest Tiger), Matilda Griffin (Most Improved Junior Student, Cinderford TKD), Willow Richards (Chattiest Tiger), Amna-Rose Abdalla (Most Promising Junior Student, Cinderford TKD), Max Frey (Junior Student of the Year, Cinderford TKD), Wyatt Perkins (Funniest Tiger)
For more information about TAGB Tae Kwon-Do in Cinderford, contact Mr Ken Penman on email [email protected] . Alternatively, you can message us through Facebook or Instagram at CinderfordTKD.