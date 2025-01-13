MORE than 50 enthusiastic pupils from Years 5 to 8 enjoyed high times on the annual Haberdashers' Monmouth School ski trip, some 3000m up in the Alps.
Blessed with perfect conditions on the breath-taking slopes of Passo Tonale in Italy, with amazing snow and brilliant blue skies, the young skiers embraced the thrill and majesty of the mountains, creating memories to last a lifetime.
Kev Shepherd, one of the teachers on the trip, said: “Under the expert guidance of highly skilled instructors, the children made remarkable progress, participating in five hours of skiing lessons each day.
“It was truly inspiring to witness so many pupils advancing rapidly, with some moving from beginner to expert level in just a few days.
“By the end of the trip, many were confidently tackling even the most challenging slopes, including the exhilarating black runs of the Presena Glacier, perched at an impressive altitude of 3000 metres.
“However, the adventure didn’t end when the skis came off! Evenings were packed with fun and laughter as the group enjoyed a variety of activities, from night sledging and Christmas movie nights to engaging quizzes.
“A particular highlight was a visit to the charming nearby town of Ponte di Legno, where the children indulged in some shopping, savoured a delicious meal, and capped off the outing with a relaxing swim.
“This unforgettable trip to Passo Tonale was a perfect blend of excitement, achievement, and camaraderie.
“It’s safe to say that the pupils returned home with a sense of pride, countless stories to share, and a new or renewed passion for skiing.”
The Tonale Pass in northern Italy is part of the Rhaetian Alps between Lombardy and Trentino and boasts some 41 slopes and 28 ski lifts.