THERE were two half centuries plus as Aston Ingham held off the challenge of Westbury in the Gloucestershire County League derby.
Angus Bartlett was top scorer with 84 and Anthony James hit 51 as the home side were set a target of 244.
Dan Smith took four wickets as Westbury were dismissed 22 short.
Kade Clowes made the breakthrough for
Westbury, dismissing Oliver Henson leg before for 14 to leave the visitors 30-1.
Bartlett joined the other opener, Jimmy Davies, at the crease and they put on 48 for the second wicket.
Davies went lbw to Dan Hockaday for six with the score on 78.
That brought Anthony James to the crease and the partnership with Barlett would put the meat into the Aston Ingham innings.
They put on 81 for the third wicket when Bartlett was caught and bowled by Clowes to make it 159-3.
Bartlett’s 84 came off 78 balls and included eight fours and four sixes.
The score moved onto 180-4 when Matthew Jones bowled Tim Dulson for eight.
Aston Ingham added another 15 runs when James became the fifth wicket to fall when he was caught by wicketkeeper Jake Bonser off the bowling of Devin Rogers.
His 51 came off 54 balls and included seven fours and a six.
Westbury then added two quick wickets with Ollie O’Neill going for five, bowled by Rogers to make it 196-6 which became 199-7 when Aston Ingham skipper Josh Loade was trapped lbw by Matthew Jones for one.
But the tail was not about to go quietly with two of the last three wickets each picking up a six.
Shafiq Khan and James Wagstaff put on 20 for the eighth wicket when Khan was caught by Tom Burrows off the bowling of Dan Hockaday.
His 10 came off 12 balls and included a six.
Wagstaff and Dan Smith saw out the remainder of the innings to give Aston Ingham a total of 243-8.
Wagstaff finished on 13 including a six and Smith hitting the boundary twice in a total of 17.
The visitors got off to the best possible start when wicketkeeper Loade took the catch off the bowling of Shafiq Khan to dismiss Westbury opener Daniel Anderson for a duck.
But Alex Wyman, who had been joined at the crease by Devin Rogers led the recovery with a partnership of 100 for the second wicket.
Wyman was top scorer for Westbury as he contributed 69 off 66 balls in a knock that included seven fours and four sixes.
He was caught by James Wagstaff off the bowling of Dan Smith with the score on 101.
But just two runs had been added to the Westbury total when Neil Wyman was caught lbw for a duck for Smith’s second wicket.
Aston Ingham didn’t have long to wait for the fourth wicket with Dan Jarvis caught by Oliver Henson off the bowling of Smith with the score on 117.
Jarvis had hit 12 off 14 balls including two fours.
Rogers was on 28 when he was joined by Tom Burrows and they added another 27 runs for the fifth wicket.
Rogers hit a steady 40 which included five fours before he was caught by Wagstaff for Smith’s fourth wicket.
Jake Bonser and Kade Clowes reignited Westbury’s hopes with a partnership of 54 for the seventh wicket to take the home side to 213-7.
Clowes went to a Dan Smith catch off Anthony James for 21.
His replacement, Dan Hockaday, was caught by Jimmy Davies off Ollie O’Neill for a single.
The innings closed on 221 when Jim Walkley Cox was caught by Loade for O’Neill’s second wicket.