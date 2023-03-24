ROGER Chilman together with regular co driver Patrick Walsh followed up his victory on the recent Riponian Stages with another fine drive to second overall on last weekend’s Get Jerky Rally North Wales and maximum points on the Fuchs British Historic Rally Championship, writes Paul Willetts.
The Securcom, Dansfords, Connop & Son Pirelli-shod, ,Wales Motorsport-run Escort RS1800 never missed a beat all day.
The event also a round of the Pirelli Welsh National Rally Championship and Mini Challenge
There were 120 cars assembled in Welshpool for two loops of four stages in the forests of Dyfi Gartheniog and Dyfnant which were shrouded in mist after early morning rain.
On the opening seven-mile Dyfnant test Chilman stopped the clocks second fastest to the Fiat 131 of Nick Elliott.
But from then on a battle raged between the Escorts of Chilman, Joe Price, Robert Gough and the 131 of Elliott over the opening loop which left Chilman holding a very slender three-second lead has the cars arrived in Dolgellau for the midday service, from the hard charging Joe Price with Rob Gough holding third.
Chilman increased his lead by a second on stage six after the previous test was cancelled and notional times were given, but on the penultimate test in Dyfi Main Price put in a superb charge to take seven-seconds from Chilman, leading by three going into the final nine-mile test in Dyfnant.
No quarter was asked or given and the warring duo stopped the clocks dead level with the impressive Price the victor after a monumental battle pulling away from the Fiat of Elliott who suffered throttle sensor issues and had to settle for third place.
But second meant maximum championship points for the second event running.
“The pace and quality of entry on the historic rounds this year has been phenomenal – again today nothing between us one slight error and you can lose two or three places. It’s been a great fight with Joe so congratulations to him, but again thanks to Patrick, Meirion Evans Wales Motorsport team and all my sponsors.
To everyone connected with Rally North Wales those stages were just awesome so fast and flowing,”. said Chilman
Gough, who had the vastly experienced Paul Morris on the notes, had an excellent morning to hold third at service, but then it went downhill on the afternoon loop which started with motor issues, wrong tyre choice then to top it off the oil breather overflowed which saw oil dropping onto the pedals but the duo still finished an excellent fifth overall.
“We had a good morning loop then I had had a few issues, I was conscious of us spinning stalling and with no starter it could have been costly, then the leaking oil made it interesting on the last two so my pace slowed a bit but happy with fifth in this company,.” said Gough
In the Interclub event which counted for Pirelli Welsh championships points Geoff Phelps with Colin Jenkins calling the notes in the Hartpury Farms c had a fairly trouble-free run despite a few hairy moments including a huge moment on the last test but recovered to finish 25th overall and fourth in class
In the Mini Challenge event which covered just the first loop Keith Bounds and Kevin Watkins finished fourth in the category out of eight cars entered.
Despite one or two long delays, Wolverhampton and South Staffs Car Club had put on a fabulous event in some of the classic Welsh forests with thousands of spectators out watching the battle unfold and the town of Welshpool embraced the rally with its ceremonial start and finish.