THE draw for the Men’s Winter League knock-out quarter finals at Forest Hills is Matt McGirr/Josh Mathews v Roger Hall/Darren Page; Stuart Mudway/Eddy Annis v Dave Bennett/Kevin Hardwick; Scott Bourne/Matt Yemm v John Watkins/Ady Brown; James Holland/Simon Killen v Darren Williams/Steve Jones.
The latest Saturday Stableford saw 45 entrants set out, and the winner of Division One was Darren Page with 43.
Club Vice Captain Alan Edwards was second with 40 on countback from Eddy Annis.
Steve Preece won Division Two with his return of 40 points, with countback again called on to sort out the minor places, as Gary French’s 39 points, edged out Thomas Knight and Gene Lewis.
Played on Sunday behind the Winter League knock-outs, the February Medal still attracted almost 50 entrants.
Dan Reece won Division One with his score of 74-5-69. Ryan Burris was second with 71, and Derek Freeman-Jones third on 73.
Roger Hall won Division Two with a score 85-15-70. Josh Sargent was second with 71 and Rob Stow third, a further shot adrift on 72.
A score of one-over 73 was good enough for Aaron Giddins to win Division Three on countback from Brian “Noddy” Evans. Lance Evans was third with a nett 74.
Only four twos were claimed, by Conor Burris, Aaron Giddins, Dave Matthews and Paul Morphey.
Seventy five Seniors were tempted out onto a stretched out course, in the February Yellow tee medal.
Hole-in-ones at Forest Hills, are like red buses, after Steve Keepax holed out on the 14th the previous Monday, we didn’t have long to wait for the next one, as Adrian Vines followed suit on Thursday, as he aced his tee shot on the 17th.
While jealous Forest Hills Seniors urged him not to spend frivolously, they still lapped up the drinks, as Adrian arranged a “bar tab”, to allow everyone to join in the celebrations.
As for the overall Medal, John Auton was the winner with 88-18-70.
Ray Innes won Division One with his score of 85-15- 71. Alan Edwards was second with 74, and Terry Osborne third on countback.
Due to his nett 70, Mr Auton won Division Two with Mike Steward second on countback from Chris Hardy, as they both carded nett 73s.
Jim Fairweather was top of Division Three with a 97-26-71. Michael Simmonds was second with nett 72, on countback from Adrian Vines.
There were 13 claimants on the twos kitty, including Adrian again, as he also birdied the 14th, with each claim worth the princely sum of £6 each.
The latest round of the Seniors Winter League competition was a Combined Pairs Stableford, that tempted 33 pairs out in the winter sunshine, and, as the frost dissipated from the greens and fairways – the late starters probably had the best of the conditions.
Chas Challis and Jim Fairwather both scored 39 points to claim first place, and their 78 point total, saw them finish six points ahead of the three pairs trailing in their wake.
Countback was needed to sort out the junior places, as Bob Gibson and Clive Winward, Colin Grindle and Brian Evans and Geoff Pearson and Colin White all carded a level par 72.
The Seniors have also recently played a Reverse Cha-Cha-Cha, that saw Roger Hall, Keith Bell, Mick Hilliam and David Virgo win with a score of 92, finishing one shot ahead of John Morgan, Andy Shenton, Colin Lewis and Ray Innes, with Terry Hook, Alex Harvey, Paul Morphey and Phil Leonard in third place with 89.
The Seniors Best of Two from Four Multiplier on Monday, attracted 64 golfers, and proved that the sun really does shine on the righteous, as those with later tee times were bathed in glorious sunshine.
The competition was won by Dave Stuart, Roger Preece, Bob Gibson and Richard Demery with their score of 131, as they finished six shots clear of Andy Shenton, Mike Connon, Paul Taylor and Dave Virgo.
Steve Gaskin, Mark Graham, Terry Hook and Keith Bell were in third place with 120.
The biggest cheer of the day came at the eighth hole, where Roger Ovett chipped in for a financially worthless birdie two, meaning Chas Challis, Jim Fairweather, Mick Hilliam, Neil Ogborne, David Stannard and Dave Stuart shared the £60 twos kitty.