SOME 70 competitors took part in the annual Monmouth Challenge Aquathlon, incorporating a swim followed by a run.
More than 50 did the dual events, starting with a dip at Dixton Church followed by a 2k or 1k swim to Monmouth School Rowing Club’s steps and an eight-mile run on the Biblins loop.
Another 16 did the run-only challenge, starting from Wye Bridge.
Dan Whaites of Newport and East Wales Triathlon won the full challenge in 1hr 24mins 53secs by 1.12 from Paul Cox, while Claire Brookes was third overall and fastest woman in 1.30.04.
The downstream only challenge was won by Lee Ross of Evesham Vale Triathletes in 1.03.38, just under four minutes ahead of Hayden McGarath in second, with Suzy Parish fastest woman in 1.22.01.
Fastest run-only competitor was Steve Brookes in 47.59, with Spirit of Monmouth’s Vicky Roberts quickest woman in an hour dead.
Organisers Monmouth Tri Club posted: “What a day! Thank you to all of our amazing entrants – we hope that you enjoyed yourself (we certainly did)! As with all local club races, it’s never about profit – it’s about creating an opportunity for our fellow lycra fans to come and enjoy our beautiful home town!
“Thank you to everyone in Monmouth Tri Club for your support and dedication to our little race! A special thanks to Assisant Race Director – Richard Newhouse.
“Thank you to: Severn Area Rescue Assocation), Wye Dean Canoe Club, Monmouth Canoe Club and our own brilliant water safety officer Phil Tilley for making sure everyone stayed safe!”
They also thanked April at The Shepherd’s Crook for coffee and cake, Monmouth School Sports Centre for hosting and K2 Timing