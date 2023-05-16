TOP scorer Arran Parsons hit a six to ensure the win Parkend’s first game in Division Five of the Gloucestershire Cricket League.
Parkend, who have achieved back-to-back promotions over the last couple of seasons, won the toss and put visitors Oldlands into bat.
The home side produced a good bowling effort in difficult conditions with a soft outfield to restrict Oldlands to 112-8.
Robbie Moore and Robbie Jones both took two wickets and there was a wicket each for Scott Ayres and Sam Haddock.
Moore bowled Ashley Collard and landed the ball that led to Henry Blunt stumping Stuart Reeves
Blunt also claimed a run-out and Arran Parsons was also on target for another run-out.a
Parkend lost early wickets with Jake Parsons bowled by Ash Walker for three and Peter Timmins run out by Jim for 14.
Ash Walker also claimed the wicket of Robbie Moore who was bowled for nine.
The crucial partnership was between Parsons and captain Luke Aldridge who put the home side back on track.
The pair put on 61 to bring the target within sight.
Aldridge hit 27 off 71 balls, including three fours, before he was bowled by Ryan Neal.
That brought Henry Blunt to the crease who scored 10 not out with a couple of boundaries as Parkend got across the line.
Parsons’ undefeated knock of 43 included two fours and then a massive six to ease past the target.
Jones clattered the wickets of both Doug Walton and Oldlands captain Ash Walker who scored just eight runs between them.
Scott Ayres caught opener Nick Grove for three and Sam Haddock bowled Jim Wright.
Elsewhere in Division Five, Lydney’s second side went down to a four wicket defeat at Sheepscombe.
Put into bat, Lydney were bowled out for 144 with three overs still to go.
In reply Sheepscombe reached the target with just over five overs remaining.
Lydney’s top scorer was captain James Bishop whose 38 off 47 balls included four fours and two sixes.
Dave Kear picked up two wickets for Lydney and there was one each for Bishop, Charlie Boughton and Niall Halford.