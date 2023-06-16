HALF centuries for Angus Bartlett and Jack Carpenter and a five-wicket haul for Anthony James helped Aston Ingham’s 1st XI to a 141-run home win over high-flying rivals Kingsholm in Gloucestershire League 1 on Saturday.
The villagers batted their way to 244-4 at Stockings Field in their 45 overs, Bartlett racking up four fours and four sixes in his 54 before Carpenter carried his bat for the same score, firing six fours and a six.
Skipper Josh Loade also scored 32, while James notched 29 and Tim Dulson 25 not out.
In reply, Aston’s attack were always on top, James taking 5-33 in 7.3 overs, and Ollie O’Neill and Oli Dennis two apiece as the Gloucester side were all out for just 103 in the 23rd over, a result which leaves Aston second behind Rockhampton.
The 2nds suffered a setback though, all out for just 78 away to Stone 1st XI in Division 7 after restricting their hosts to 120-9 in 40 overs.
Luke Ward took 4-14 off eight overs and Max Evans two wickets for the visitors, but only opener Dave Lacey with 23 and eighth man David Skyrme with 14 made double figures in reply, as Aston were all out in 30 overs.
The 3rds proved more competitive away to Woodpeckers 2nds in Cheltenham/Gloucester/Forest 2 West, but saw their total passed with two balls left to play.
Laurence Slim scored 60 in 62 balls, including 11 fours, and 10th man Henry Woolcock a quick fire 27, as Aston compiled 172-9 in 40 overs.
But a third-wicket stand of 108 between Tom Staten (42 not out) and Colin Dean (57) lifted Woodpeckers to 152 before just squeezing home to 176-6.
The 4ths reached 79-4 in reply to Apperley 3rds 152 all out in CGF 2 East when the match was abandoned, Will Kelsall having taken four wickets and Sam Waterhouse two for the visitors.
Aston's Sunday ‘Friendly’ skipper Lucia Carini celebrated winning Exeter University’s ‘Best Batsman’ and ‘Coach’s Player of the Year’ awards by taking a wicket away to Dumbleton the following day, but the visitors had to give second best by 46 runs, bowling the hosts out for 198 in 34 overs before reaching 152-7 in their 35 overs.
Wormelow beat derby hosts Fownhope Strollers by 144 runs after racking up a huge 345-7 in their 45 overs, James Snow firing 71, ninth man Jake Edwards 55 not out, including four fours and five sixes, Luke Jones 52, Tom Cutler 37, Cameron Edwards 31 and David Thomas 25.
George Wood-Cole, Ethan Lerego and Alex Carter took two wickets apiece before Strollers completed their overs with a respectable 201-9, Richard Lerego with 48, Jonny Powell 46, and Keiron Terry 26, although they were never in the hunt run-chase wise.
Tom Parry fired 85, including 14 fours, and Benn Gunn 38 as Wormelow 2nds scored 239-9 in 40 overs at home to Presteigne 1sts in Marches 2, before Tom Parry took six wickets as the visitors were limited to 175-9.
But Strollers 2nds were blitzed for just 53 in 30 overs away to Moccas 1sts in Marches 3, with the hosts needing just 12 overs to dash off 56-1.
Second-placed Goodrich piled up 297 all out in 44.3 overs at Almeley in Marches One, the top four sharing 225 between them off the bat.
Skipper Sam Griffiths fired 44, Chris Tookey 70, Harry Potter 36 and Andrew Brown 67.
And with the exception of opener Pryse Whittal with 82, the hosts were always on the back foot in reply, all out for 177 in the 35th over.
Woolhope 1sts successfully chased down Garnons’ 242-7 off 45 overs in the same division, Dom Larkin firing a magnificent 91 not out, including 13 fours and a six, backed by Andrew Tanner with 55 and Ben Owen with 39, in their 244-4 off 41.2 overs.
Earlier Ben Owen and Andrew Tanner each took two of the Garnons’ wickets.
The 2nds had it a lot easier in Marches 2, skittling Knighton on Teme 1st XI for 89 in 20.1 overs to win by 185 runs.
Big-hitting Matt Taylor scored 103, peppering the boundary with 20 fours and a six, backed by George Griffin with 44, Georgina Williams with 29 and Sholto Lacey with 27 in their 274-7 from 40 overs.
Then Griffin with three wickets, and Lacey and Charles Goodwin with two apiece quickly saw off any resistance.
Four wickets for Richard Henry, three for Aussie Brad Ryder and two for Jack Cowles helped Newent 1st XI dismiss visitors Cam 1sts for 139 in the 31st over of their Gloucestershire 2 match.
And the hosts reached 140 with 10 overs and four wickets to spare, Henry top-scoring as well with 36, backed by Ryder with 33 not out and Cowles with 23.
The Lions fairly roared to an eight-wicket win away to Corse & Staunton 3rds in CGF 1 West after being set a target of 150-4 off 40 overs, George Bennion taking three wickets.
Josh Ralph cracked an unbeaten 92, backed by Brad Smith with 27 not out and Lee Roberts with 25, as Newent raced to 154-2 in 23.4 overs.
But hosts Ruardean Hill 2nds beat the 3rds in CGF 2 West right at the death, chasing down 188-4 off 40 overs with 189-6 in the last over.
Mark Franklin (64) and Tony Nightingale (59) shared a 143-run first wicket partnership for Newent, but 88 not out from Rob Brown kept the hosts in touch to squeeze home.
Hill’s 1st XI stayed top of CGF Premier with a 67-run away win over St Philips North 1sts after compiling 263 all out in 38.4 overs, Jack Weaving scoring 72, Jack Robins 67, Nick Jayne an unbeaten 33 and skipper Adam Cole 28.
Nick Jayne then struck four times and Adam Cole twice as Saints were dismissed for 196 in the 32nd over.
Dymock’s 1st XI lost by 106 runs at home to Tetbury 1sts in Gloucestershire 3, after being set a 271-8 40-over target.
Josh Brawn with three wickets and Andrew Bevan with two were the most successful bowlers.
Bevan then struck 54, Brandon Cafful 49 and Darcy Hamer 39, but the next seven batsmen only managed nine runs between them as the hosts collapsed to 165 all out in 36.2 overs.
But the 2nds won by four wickets away to Cinderford St John 2nds in CGF 1 West, chasing down 195-8 off 40 overs 4.2 overs to spare.
Thomas Streeter helped himself to four wickets and David Nicholls two before Mike Cale with 40, York Senior with 33 and Oliver Williams with 25 helped them to 198-6.