Aston Ingham Friendly XI had an enjoyable Sunday game against Dumbleton CC and were delighted to be able to offer Jay Burton from Australia a game, having traveled over to watch the Ashes. With the Test series starting today at Edgbaston (June 16), the village club are hosting a family Ashes Social this Saturday (June 17) from 7pm, and partygoers are asked to come in England or Australia kit to get into the spirit! ( Aston Ingham CC )