ASTON Ingham were stuck between a rock and a hard place at Rockhampton as they went down to an eight-wicket loss.
The village side were all out for 125 in 36.2 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat, five batsmen reaching double figures, but no one able to build a big innings.
Jimmy Davies top-scored with 27 in the Gloucestershire One match, James Hamilton notching 20 and Jack Carpenter 19, before the hosts eased to 130-2 in 32 overs, Carpenter and Anthony James with the wickets.
The 2nds also lost by 86 runs at home to Cam CC 2nds in Division 7 after being dismissed for 123 in 33.2 overs.
Cam set a target of 209-6 in 40 overs, Will Green taking two wickets, but Aston again struggled with the bat, five again in double figures but just two top scores of 15.
At least the 3rds were cheering with a 204-run win away to St Briavels 2nds in Cheltenham/Gloucester/Forest Two West.
Andrew Leighton hit a magnificent 105, backed by skipper Leo Lockwood with 61 and Tom Chick 25 not out as the visitors compiled an impressive 285-4 off their 40 overs.
And Aston’s attack then secured five ducks dismissing the hosts for 81, Charlie O’Neill taking 5-26 of 77.4 overs, Philip Leighton 3-10 off six and Ethan Drew-White 2-19 off eight.
The 4ths were beaten by 37 runs at home to Tewkesbury 4ths in CGF Two East after dismissing them for 154 in 38 overs, Toby O’Neill taking three wickets and Johnny Keown-Boyd and Freddie Hay two apiece.
Will Kelsall hit 35 in reply backed by Harry Mutlow with 29, but Aston suffered five mid and lower order ducks as the innings collapsed to 117 all out in 30 overs.
Newent 1st XI fell just 26 runs short of chasing down Great Rissington’s 227-9 off 45 overs in Gloucestershire Two, Jack Cowles taking four of the visitors’ wickets.
But despite seven batsmen in double figures, no one could compile a big score, Australian all-rounder Brad Ryder top-scoring with 34, backed by Neil Roche with 32 and Jack Griffiths with 29, as Newent were restricted to 201-9, which at least earned them nine points.
The cricket boot was on the other foot for Newent Lions, who beat Alvington & Woolaston by 14 runs at home in CGF One West.
Wayne Phillips hit an unbeaten 75, backed by skipper Andrew Duggan with 48 as the hosts set a target of 216-6 off their 40 overs, before restricting the Foresters to 202-5 in reply, Phillips taking three wickets.
The 3rds compiled 173-6 at home to Highnam Court in CGF Two West, Tom Davies firing 63 and Tony Nightingale 48, but still suffered a 177-run loss.
The visitors had earlier raced to 350-4 in their 40 overs, Jimmer Cunliffe taking three wickets including that of Jim Homer for a brilliant 158.
Goodrich skipper Sam Griffiths led his village side to a five-wicket home win over Luctonians in Marches One, scoring 82 backed by Joseph Griffiths with 38, as they chased down a target of 177-6 off 45 overs, reaching 181-5 in the 32nd over.
Neil Price and Matt Young each took two wickets apiece for the Wyesiders.
Fownhope Strollers were comfortably beaten by derby hosts Woolhope in the same division after being dismissed for 111 in the 33rd over, Alex Carter scoring 22 and George Wood-Cole 21.
Woolhope dashed the runs off in just 15.5 overs, Dom Larkin scoring 33, Paddy Capper 23 and Ben Owen 22 not out as they reached 112-4 for a six-wicket win.
The 2nds were unlucky to lose by just two wickets at home in Marches Three, as Bartestree & Lugwardine 3rds reached the target of 170 all out with an over to spare.
Frankie Allan hit 79 for Strollers, but the visitors then squeezed to 171-8 despite three wickets for Amit Navalgund and two for Mark Williams.
Woolhope 2nds lost another close one at Presteigne in Marches Two, falling 21 runs short as they chased the hosts’ 186-5 off 40 overs.
Tom Lacey hit 36, Georgina Williams 27 and Sholto Lacey 26, but the run charge ended in the 38th over as Woolhope were 165 all out.
Huntley hammered hosts Cinderford St Johns by nine wickets in CGF One West, chasing down 126 all out in 29 overs.
Daniel Keyte took five wickets, with Stephen Wood and Jon Green taking two apiece, before Keyte then scored 70 with the bat, backed by Green with an unbeaten 52, as the visitors reached 128-1 in the 25th over.
Dymock 1st XI went down by 67 runs at Gloucester AIW Sports in Gloucestershire Three, all out for 142 in 33.3 overs after being set 209-8 in 40 overs.
Darcy Harmer and Andrew Bevan took two wickets each for the visitors and Brandon Caffull scored 37, backed by James Kilby with 26, and Bevan and David Smith with 20s.
But the 2nds won by 40 runs at home to St Briavels 1st XI in CGF One West, scoring 205 all out in 39 overs before dismissing the Forest side for 165 on the penultimate ball of their 40 overs.
Jacob Wise scored 51, Oliver Smith 26 and David Nicholls 20 for the hosts, before Wise, Andrew Kingaby and Tom Churchill weighed in with three wickets each.