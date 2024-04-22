AVA Powell will realise her netball dream when she makes her debut for Wales U15s this Friday as they take on Team Bath.
The Monmouth Comprehensive pupil from Raglan, who plays as a defender, is part of the National Academy U15 squad.
Ava has dreamed of playing for Wales ever since she was seven and will achieve that when she wins her first cap at The Cardiff City House of Sport.
Her school congratulated her and posted: "If you dream, you can achieve!"
The MCS PE department added: "Massive Congratulations to Ava Powell for being selected and will earn her first international cap for the Under 15s Wales squad on the 26th April against Team Bath.
"An amazing achievement and we wish you all the best."
Ava has previously played for South East Wale juniors, helping them be crowned Inter-County Champions.
Friday’s opponents Team Bath are the Superleague franchise for the South West of England.