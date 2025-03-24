Cinderford were beaten by National Two West leaders Camborne at Crane Park, but they made their opponents work hard for every point in a battling display.
Will Hennessey opened the scoring for the hosts after 13 minutes, with an unconverted try.
The visitors then built up some momentum and after a couple of close calls, Nathan Taylor was driven over the line for a try, which was well converted by Sonny Greenman.
Their lead was only a brief one though, when the re-start was adjudged to have landed in-field and the home team wrestled back possession to score a try through Josh Matavesi, which Sam Walker converted.
The second half saw Alex Ducker extend Camborne’s lead with a try after an hour’s play and he added a well-executed second to secure the bonus point five minutes from time, both of which were converted by Walker.
Tom Samak scored a well-taken try for Cinderford try with the last play of the match, which was excellently converted by Greenman.
The United produced an excellent performance to defeat Bridgwater & Albion 28-19 in Counties One Western North.
Sam Allford was in great form, scoring a hat-trick of tries and kicking all four conversions.