ROSS Juniors men continued their build-up to the new season with an away trip to Civil Service.
With the game being unexpectedly delayed by 30 minutes just before kick-off, both teams found it hard to settle.
And on 15 minutes a great strike found the back of the Juniors’ net for a 1-0 lead to the hosts.
However Ross reacted well and 10 minutes before half-time a corner was sent in to the Civil Service box and a flick on found Ben Scotford to smash home from close range to level things up.
With five players missing again, Ross then lost a player to injury who was replaced by Fin Mudie-Jones.
But right on the stroke of half-time a pass found Scotford to calmly finish and put the away team 2-1 ahead.
Ross brought on Ollie Purdy at half-time, and the game stayed quite tight until 20 minutes to go when some fine football found Mudie-Jones who was able to cross for Purdy to knock home from close range.
Ross then brought Prince Pilime on and Ross extended their lead when a header from Purdy put them 4-1 up.
The next game for Ross is away to Ruardean.
Newent Town launched their Hellenic League One campaign at FC Bristol on Saturday with a 2-0 defeat.
The Daffs, who were due to host Shortwood United last night (Tuesday, August 8) after the Gazette went to print, went close early on when Matty Klich had a one-on-one with the keeper, who put the ball out for a corner.
And he went close again shortly afterwards, blasting his effort just a foot over the bar. But a handball in the box handed the hosts the chance to go in front, and they took it, albeit off the inside of the post.
Another Klich shot went narrowly wide before Daffs’ keeper Aaron Thomason saved a free-kick at the other end just before the break, but was then forced off with a pulled hamstring, replaced by Jonathon Rides.
FC Bristol then broke away and controversially scored when the replacement seemed to have the ball in both hands. And although the Daffs pushed hard to get back into it, it remained 2-0.
This Saturday (Aug 12) Newent Town travel to play Calne Town.
Meanwhile, it may be 10 months to the FA Cup final, but Hartpury were in action in the competition on Saturday, losing 2-1 at home to Holyport.